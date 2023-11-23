BusinessDay reporter, 11 others picked for ICIR tax project

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has announced successful fellows for its Tax Justice and Equity Project, which is being executed with the support of the International Budget Partnership.

Twelve journalists, including Folake Balogun of BusinessDay Media Limited, have been selected from Lagos, Kano, Taraba, and Cross Rivers states across print, electronic and digital media.

According to the organisers, the Tax Justice and Equity Project is aimed at enlightening Nigerians and stimulating discussions around tax issues using investigative journalism as a tool in a manner that would promote tax equity and justice.

Read also: Foreign oil shippers must follow Nigeria tax laws – FIRS

It seeks to build capacity and also provide financial support for selected journalists to undertake critical business investigative and data-driven reports on tax equity and multiplicity of taxation in the informal sector in Nigeria.

Other participants are Alex Ehime of ICIR; Aro Olubusola, TheCable; Adamu Hodi, BizPoint; Abdulrasheed Hussain, Premier Radio; Hamza Shamasiyya, a freelance journalist in Kano State; Thomas Samuel, Taraba State Broadcasting Service; David Sarah, Rock FM Jalingo; Francis Lawrence, Prime TV; Augustina Todo, The Guardian; Abasi-Abasi Ephraim, Nigerian Tribune; and EkunkeOgah Ukeulim, HIT95.9 FM.

The ICIR is an independent, non-profit media organisation that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting.