BusinessDay promotes Ijeoma Ude to chief sales & marketing officer

BusinessDay has announced the promotion of Ijeoma Ude who previously served as general manager, advert to chief sales & marketing officer of BusinessDay.

This promotion directly reflects the company’s commitment to growth and reinforces its strategic vision to consistently elevate the global standard of the brand.

Her focus as chief sales & marketing officer will be on the overall strategy of the sales and marketing opportunities that will drive the company’s long-term success.

According to BusinessDay, Ude has continuously proven her mettle in the organisation, having begun her career with the organisation, gradually climbing the success ladder from a business development executive all the way to the position of general manager, Advert, and now, strategically positioned as the chief sales & marketing officer.

She is a foremost media and brand communication expert who particularly excels at promoting national and global brands while helping them identify and nurture their uniqueness, even as they grow their bottom line.

Ude has earned several meritable awards and a series of executive recommendations including the ‘Distinguished Staff Merit Award’, ‘Best Marketing Executive’, and most recently the Manager of the Year Award in 2021.

BusinessDay Media is West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and information on diversified media platforms including online, mobile, and print.