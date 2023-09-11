BusinessDay, Premium Times partner to produce banking sector report, others

BusinessDay Newspaper and Premium Times have announced a strategic editorial partnership that will see the two prominent media organisations joining forces to deliver insightful, impactful, and comprehensive content to their readership.

The collaboration between BusinessDay, a leading daily business publication, and Premium Times, an award-winning online news platform, is a testament to the commitment of both organisations to elevate the quality of journalism in Nigeria and beyond, according to a statement on Sunday.

To kickstart the partnership, both publications will produce a comprehensive report on the state of the banking sector in Nigeria in 2022.

The report will explore the industry’s performance, trends and challenges in 2022 as well as conduct a ranking of the banks using key performance metrics from profitability to return on shareholders’ equity.

“We are excited to partner with Premium Times to produce the Nigeria Banking Report,” said Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay.

“This report will provide a timely and authoritative analysis of the Nigerian banking sector, and we are confident that it will be a valuable resource for our readers,” Aigbogun said.

“BusinessDay is a natural partner for Premium Times in the journey to give value and consequence to Nigeria’s economic development through a keen understanding of the deepest questions constraining our country’s progress, and through the formulation of cogent arguments and analyses on how to regain the institutional promises of that progress, as is evident through the proposed Nigeria Banking Report,” said Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of Premium Times.

The partnership will leverage the unique strengths of BusinessDay and Premium Times to create in-depth and well-researched articles, investigative reports, and analyses across a wide range of topics, according to the statement.

By pooling resources, expertise, and access to sources, the two media entities aim to enhance their ability to provide accurate, relevant, and timely information to their audiences.

“Readers can look forward to an array of collaborative projects that cover business, politics, economy, social issues, and more. The combined knowledge and reach of BusinessDay Newspaper and Premium Times will enable readers to gain deeper insights into key events and trends shaping Nigeria and the world,” they said.

BusinessDay and Premium Times share a strong commitment to ethical journalism that upholds transparency, accuracy, and the public interest.

The statement said the partnership will focus on producing content that educates, informs, and engages readers, while adhering to the highest journalistic standards.