BusinessDay, others bag special recognition at USAID-Breakthrough Action behaviour change awards

Businessday, Nigeria’s only authoritative voice in business, was among other media partners singled out for special recognition by USAID-Breakthrough Action during a two-day media review meeting which took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital which focused on social, behaviour change communication issues in health matters.

Breakthrough Action Nigeria leads the Social Behaviour Change communication in the area of malaria, tuberculosis, family planning, maternal newborn child health and nutrition.

BusinessDay, which was recognised as The Most Supportive Media Partner in health reporting in the thematic areas of malaria, TB and family planning, has provided quality content over the years having been selected as one of the media partners at the inception of the project in Akwa Ibom State.

Read also: USAID, other stakeholders to reduce malnutrition through improved access to ready-to-use therapeutic food

In a message at the award ceremony, Bolatito Aiyenigba, deputy project director, Malaria and Tuberculosis, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, praised the media partners for their contributions to knowledge on healthy behaviour and informed decisions on health messages.

“You have done marvelously well in the last one year and we are seeing the result. We are seeing the support you are giving to one another in the state; we are seeing the contributions you are making in educating the people and increasing their knowledge and increasing their confidence to be able to adopt healthy behaviour, to stop doing the bad things that are detrimental to their health.

“So, it is my pleasure to say congratulations to you, on how you have developed over the time as well. How you have known more, how you are doing more, you are also more confident to be able to do the things you are doing better and how you have contributed to the overall success not just for Breakthrough Action for your state as well.

“We are very proud of you, very proud of your work and hope that your continued engagement with Breakthrough Action will also bring out the best in you for you to compete internationally with colleagues across the globe. It is my pleasure to congratulate all those that have been recognised for their outstanding performances over the period. Thank you for all that you are doing. We are very, very proud of you; very proud of our association and our collaboration,” Aiyenigba said.

Read also: USAID, FG, others to address malnutrition in Nigeria

The media partners were drawn from radio, television, online and print publications that are based in Akwa Ibom State.

During the review meeting, presentations were made on family planning, its economic importance to the family and the society, myths and misconceptions about malaria, understanding extrapulmonary TB as well as on how media reports should aim at directing people to make use of health facilities and giving human face to health reports. Media partners were also exposed to digital skills to enhance their work.