BusinessDay Media Limited Presents the September Edition of the SME Clinic: “Digital Tools for Your Business”

BusinessDay Media Limited is pleased to announce the September edition of its SME Clinic, an event dedicated to supporting the growth and sustainability of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. Set for Thursday, 26th September 2024, at 10:00 AM (WAT), this edition will focus on the theme “Digital Tools for Your Business” and promises to deliver valuable insights and strategies to empower business owners and entrepreneurs.

With the ever changing business landscape, the adoption of digital tools has become increasingly important for SMEs looking to enhance their operations, streamline processes, and improve customer engagement. This SME Clinic will explore how digital transformation can help businesses overcome challenges, reduce costs, and remain competitive in an era of rapid technological advancement.

The event will be moderated by Rakiya Abdul Karim, a prominent TV host, attendees can expect to gain from the experiences and expertise of a highly accomplished panel of speakers:

– Ajoke Yusuf, Country Manager, Treepz

– Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, WEMA Bank

– Ekundayo Ayeni, CEO, Business Plus

These professionals will dive into how their respective industries have leveraged digital tools to optimize business operations, increase efficiency, and stay competitive. Their presentations will also address specific challenges SMEs face in adopting technology and how these tools can be scaled effectively across various business sizes and sectors.

Linda Ochugbua, Manager of Digital Sales at BusinessDay, explained that “in today’s economic climate, digital tools provide crucial solutions to key challenges faced by SMEs, including limited market access, operational inefficiencies, and customer retention difficulties. By adopting the right technologies, businesses can not only navigate economic uncertainty but also thrive”. The SME Clinic will showcase practical case studies and provide actionable insights on implementing these solutions, making it an essential event for business owners, managers, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The SME sector is widely regarded as the backbone of the Nigerian economy, contributing significantly to job creation, innovation, and GDP. However, many SMEs continue to struggle with adopting modern business practices, particularly in the digital space. This session will address these gaps by providing participants with comprehensive knowledge of available digital tools, their benefits, and how to use them to scale operations and improve profitability.

Ajoke Yusuf of Treepz, for example, will share how digital platforms have revolutionized mobility and logistics in Africa, helping businesses to increase operational efficiency while reducing costs. Mabel Adeteye of WEMA Bank will discuss the financial sector’s role in supporting SMEs through digital banking solutions, while Ekundayo Ayeni of Business Plus will focus on digital marketing and customer engagement strategies that SMEs can adopt to compete effectively in the marketplace.

To ensure the September SME Clinic is accessible to a wider audience, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing business owners from across the country to participate, regardless of their location. This aligns with BusinessDay’s commitment to providing value and resources to the SME community in Nigeria through innovative and inclusive platforms.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to adopt new digital tools or an established business aiming to streamline your operations, the September’s SME Clinic offers invaluable knowledge to help you stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast paced digital world.