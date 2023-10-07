BusinessDay journalist flies high at 2023 PwC media excellence award

BusinessDay’s Caleb Ojewale was honoured at the PwC Media Excellence Award held virtually on Friday.

Ojewale who is the opinion and editorial editor at BusinessDay won on the SME Reporter of the Year for his entry “ Robbing Peter to pay Paul: Winners, losers of Nigeria’s border closure.”

He also finished as the first runner up for the Business and Economy Reporting category with his article entitled “Why always Nigeria? Africa’s largest economy struggles to keep retailers.”

The PwC Media Excellence Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in business reporting in Nigeria.

The award judges include Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Andrew Nevin, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at PwC West Africa, Glory Edozien, Forbes Coaches Council Member and Cyril Stober, a Nigerian Journalist

The 2023 edition award, which doubled as the 8th edition featured six categories – Tax & Fiscal Policy Reporting, Finance & Capital Markets Reporting, SMEs Reporting, Business & Economy Reporting, Special Investigative Reporting, and Sustainability Reporting.

Uyi Akpata, country senior partner, PwC Nigeria, said that, “Over the past decade, our twin media initiatives have yielded several key outcomes, including enhancing the quality and increasing the volume of impactful, rigorous business stories published annually.

Announcing this year’s call for submissions demonstrates our commitment towards sustaining these outcomes and supporting Nigerian journalists to continue producing excellence in business journalism.

“Similarly, we’re delighted to introduce two new categories to encourage and empower journalists to deepen the reporting of sustainability issues and reward investigative business stories that shape our business, economy, and fiscal policy landscape,” Akpata noted.