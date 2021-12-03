BusinessDay Inspiring Woman Series is 10

In preparation for the 10th edition of BusinessDay’s annual women’s conference called Inspiring Woman Series, a press conference recently took place to shed light on the conference and it had some of the speakers in attendance. They included: Founder/CEO, PatrickRow Limited, Beatrice Olumhense; Company Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Board of Directors of Heritage Bank Plc., Imomoemi Ibisiki; Director, Government Relations at AOS Orwell Limited, Charlotte Essiet; Former Vice President Secretary General AfDB, Cecilia Akintomide and Associate Editor/Coordinator, Inspiring Woman Series, Kemi Ajumobi.

Since 2010, Inspiring Woman Series annual women’s conference has inspired women to inspire other women. It has been a gathering of knowledge sharing, enlightenment and networking. This year, the theme is ….Because She Dared.

According to the coordinator, the 10th year celebration will include the conference where speakers will share their stories on the theme. There will also be runway, awards, raffle draw, music and more.

The Chairperson of the conference is Founder/CEO, The Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika and the keynote speech shall be given by the Senior Economic Adviser of the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative, Oby Ezekwesili.

Read Also: Inspiring Woman Series 9: Women empowered to break boundaries, become more

Special guests of honour include, The First Lady Of Lagos state, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Kwara State, Her Excellency Ambassador, Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady Of Kebbi State, Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and Her Excellency, Chair/Founder, Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network (LEARN), Dame Abimbola Fashola.

Other speakers include: Chairman, JUST Commercial Vehicles Nigeria Limited, Boma Alabi (SAN), Senior Advisor to the Group President, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite and Chief Commercial Officer at Mixta Africa, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani.

“It has been an amazing journey all through. I am honoured to have met the hundreds of women I have profiled in the course of my career which has spanned over 13 years. However, coordinating this event for 10 years is one of the most fulfilling things I have done in my career.

I am excited to hear our speakers tell their stories on this 10th edition. The theme is self-explanatory, as it gives you a hint on what the speakers will be sharing about. I can’t wait” Kemi stated.

“As a generation chosen to go through one of the most challenging times in history, from health, work to general well-being, getting together to discuss and celebrate at the 10th BusinessDay Inspiring Women Series is something I’m honoured to be a part of. I am a sickle cell warrior, but I have also travelled to over 20 countries. I worked with top organisations and I worked efficiently, which made me rise in my career. Yes I am a warrior but I am able to achieve all I did because I dared.” Beatrice said.

According to Ibisiki, “The theme for the Inspiring Woman Series 10, …Because She Dared, gives me the perfect opportunity to share my personal professional history, strengths, challenges, experiences, and the core values that has shaped me to become a trusted legal advisor; easing decision-making of various local and multinational companies, across diverse business segments, in my years of commercial legal practice.

Today, as an in-house legal adviser, I am creating bespoke legal solutions that are instrumental to driving sustainable execution of the overall business strategy of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Heritage Bank Plc. As I tell my story, which is significantly unique to me, I hope that it inspires many women to dare to risk the usual and see their world or their situation from a new perspective.” Imomoemi revealed.

Also, Akintomide is looking forward to Inspiring Woman Series 10. For her, it is about achieving gender equality for every girl and woman. She believes that closing gender gaps will require us to be bold, daring, strategic and result-oriented.

“This is what the conference will promote as we learn from our common experiences under the theme ‘Because She Dared’. She added.

Also at the press conference, Charlotte admits that there is no better time to share a daring story of an inspiring woman than now. She took us down memory lane, revealing her ordeal while working at the creeks. As a female mechanical engineer, the challenges can best be imagined. She has however not allowed those challenges define her as today, she is the only female on the Board of her organisation. She believes the numbers can increase if women are bold enough to dare.

“The situations I have been through in life have made me stronger. I can’t wait to share my story and also listen to others. I am glad I am part of this.” She said.

Listening to some of the speakers share their stories at the press conference really creates an expectation. It is clear that those who have registered are in for a good time.