Business of Agriculture Masterclass set to revolutionise farming in Nigeria

The Business of Agriculture Masterclass designed to empower farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to revolutionise Nigeria’s agriculture is set to take place from September 17-19, 2024.

The masterclass promises to be a game-changer in the agricultural sector, with lead faculties such as Bamidele Aiyemibo and Ikechi Agbugba leading the charge. They will be joined by other industry leaders to deliver a comprehensive programme.

According to the organisers of the programme, participants will gain valuable insights into innovative farming practices, market trends, and financial management strategies.

It is specifically designed for farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in exploring the business potential of agriculture.

With Nigeria’s agricultural sector poised for growth, the event is timely and essential for those looking to tap into the opportunities.

The masterclass will have an AgriFinance session which focuses on the financial aspects of agriculture, providing participants with the knowledge and tools to secure funding, manage capital, and navigate the complexities of agricultural finance covering various financing options, including loans, grants, equity investment, and crowdfunding, as well as strategies for financial planning, risk management, and scaling operations.

It will also have the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) session that will delve into the opportunities and advantages that the AfCFTA presents for agribusinesses across Africa.

Participants will gain deep understanding of how to leverage the AfCFTA framework to expand their agricultural ventures, access new markets, and enhance profitability through strategic trade practices.

The masterclass is set to hold from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily on Zoom.

Registration is now open via https://bdfoundation.ng/Businessofagriculture/.