Business Day Correspondent bags award of excellence

Business Day’s Correspondent in Kwara State, Sikirat Shehu, has again won ‘2022 Award of Excellence’ of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

She was recognised and received Best Business Reporter award of the year owing to her outstanding performance.

Speaking at the grand finale of a two-day annual press week and award night on Thursday, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel and channels TV Correspondent, Garba Abdulhakeem said, “As you will see in all special award categories today, we have singled out individuals worthy of recognition and commendation.

“Even within us, we have initiated a reward system where professional works are duly acknowledged.”

He, however, charged award recipients not to rest on their oars, but to be more committed in their professional duties.

In her remarks, Bukola Aiyedogbon, NAN Correspondent and the Chairperson of the 2022 Press Week Committee, noted that the winners were carefully selected based on merit, adding that veteran journalists outside the chapel were invited to assess write-ups from the journalists, who applied for different categories of beats to win.

Veterans journalists invited are Yemi Adurotoye and Abayomi Adeniji.

While explaining criteria and procedures adopted to arrive at declaring one application to be better than another, Yemi Adurotoye informed that entries were received from health, politics, business, feature and sports reporters, among others.

For print media, he said the panel used originality of content, grammar, structure, accuracy and impact to screen the applicants.