Burna Boy’s failed concert: Promoter flees South Africa

Sedote Nwachukwu, one of the men behind the failed Burna Boy concert in Johannesburg, has fled South Africa, allegedly on the advice of his lawyers.

According to SOWETAN LIVE, Nwachukwu is accused of stealing R10 million (around $500,000) from Ternary Media Group, the company promoting the concert. The event was scheduled at FNB Stadium on Saturday but was postponed just days before.

Nwachukwu’s business partner, Gregory Wings, has opened a fraud case against him at the Sandton police station. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Moridili confirmed that a case is under investigation.

Thousands of tickets had been sold for the concert, but it is unclear if concertgoers will be refunded.

Nwachukwu has denied the allegations, accusing Wings of stealing money from the concert. He says he was removed as CEO of Ternary Media Group after he refused to go along with Wings’ fraudulent plans.

Ticketpro, the company that sold tickets for the concert, says it is working on a plan to refund customers.

Burna Boy was scheduled to perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but the concert was postponed due to the fraud allegations. It is unclear when the concert will now take place.

The scandal has overshadowed Burna Boy’s reputation in South Africa. The Nigerian singer is a popular performer in the country, but many fans are now questioning his judgment in associating with Nwachukwu.

Whether Burna Boy can salvage his reputation in South Africa remains to be seen. Fans and industry insiders alike will closely watch the outcome of the fraud investigation.