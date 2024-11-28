Buni stimulates Yobe’s economy with N2.9bn disbursed to MSMEs, flood victims

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor, has stimulated the State’s economy with disbursement of N2.9 billion operators of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and flood victims who suffered the negative impacts of recent flooding.

Governor Buni, while launching the disbursement in Damaturu on Wednesday, said the Yobe State Government’s support initiatives was aimed at empowering the citizens, rekindle their hope and strengthen their resilience in response to the horrific impacts of the 2024 flood disaster.

According to the governor, the State Government would be supporting 25,500 flood victims and vulnerable persons with N50, 000 each and 15,000 Small Business owners with N100,000 each.

The governor said Yobe State recorded unprecedented floods this year, displacing 441 communities across the 17 Local Government areas affecting over 20,000 households with 34 deaths.

According to Governor Buni, the Damaturu to Bayamari Federal Highway was cut off by the flood in four different locations in Kariyari, Jumbam, Koromari and Bayamari, while the Damaturu to Buni Federal Road was washed away between Katarko and Gujba town.

He further said, Potiskum to Garin Alkali was cut off at Tarajim, and the Gaidam to Bukarti Road was washed away at Mozagun, saying the State Government quickly worked on all the washed away roads, cutting off the affected communities to the rest of the State to restore movement of people, goods and services.

While distributing the funds to some selected beneficiaries, Governor Buni said ‘‘the State Government today set to support 25,500 Flood Victims and Vulnerable Groups with an investment of ₦1.43 billion. We are providing financial assistance of ₦50,000 to each of the beneficiaries in support to rebuild their lives and regain stability.

‘‘In recognition of the vital roles of Nano and small businesses in driving grassroots economic growth, we are disbursing ₦1.5 billion to support 15,000 Small Business Owners and entrepreneurs to foster financial inclusion, and stimulate local economies.

“The State Government also carried out similar interventions on Gadaka to Godowoli, Dogon kuka to Daura roads”, he said.

The Governor said Yobe State Government with support from Federal Government and Development Partners had earlier distributed food, non-food items, and ₦100 million cash in emergency fund to victims in the most affected Local Government Areas.

