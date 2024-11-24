25,500 vulnerable persons to receive N50,000 each in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee

Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor, has launched a multi-purpose cash transfer program aimed at supporting at least 25, 500 flood victims and vulnerable individuals across the state.

Yusuf Ali, Senior Special Assistant Digital and Strategic Communications to the Yobe State governor made this known to the journalists in Damaturu on Saturday.

The program, which is currently underway, will benefit over 25,500 persons, with each recipient set to receive N50,000 directly into their bank account.

According to the Executive Secretary, of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Goje the registration and validation of beneficiaries are in progress, with the final screening, validation, and issuance of payment vouchers ongoing for 1,500 vulnerable individuals in each of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“So far, beneficiaries in Damaturu, Jakusko, Fika, Bursari, and Tarmuwa have been validated, with the remaining LGAs expected to follow suit. The validation process is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

“This initiative is part of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s efforts to support vulnerable individuals and families in the state, and to promote economic empowerment and development.” he said.

Our Correspondent gathered that more than 40,000 people were affected by the recent floodwater across the 16 local government areas of the Yobe state.

