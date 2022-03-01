Buhari writes NASS, seeks amendment of section 84 of Electoral Act

President Muhamadu has written to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, seeking amendment to Section 84(12) of newly signed Electoral Act which prohibits political appointees from voting or being voted for as candidates for an election.

President Buhari in a letter read at Plenary on Tuesday by Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, said the amendment is necessary as the clause constitutes a fundamental defect and leads to the disenfranchisement of political office holders.

Section 84(12) provides that: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Similarly, Buhari has transmitted the Nigeria Start-up Bill, 2021 to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

Buhari, in the letter of transmission read by Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, at plenary on Tuesday, said the bill seeks to establish a National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship to position Nigeria start-up ecosystem as the leading digital technology centre in Africa.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. I hereby forward the Nigerian startup bill 2021 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives. The Nigerian start-up Bill 2021 aims to position Nigeria start-up ecosystem as the leading digital technology centre in Africa.

“Having excellent innovation with cutting edge skills and exportable capacity, in order to do this, the Bill seeks to establish a national council for digital innovation and entrepreneurship. I hope this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House.”