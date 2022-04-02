Buhari welcomes $200m African Development Centre by Microsoft

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology as he expressed appreciation to Microsoft’s 200 million dollars engineering hub of the African Development Centre.

The president stated this when he received the President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Smith was accompanied by Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s minister of communication and digital economy

Buhari said: “I have been informed that the African Development Centre in Nigeria is Microsoft’s first engineering hub in Africa as the current investment stands at about $200 million. I have also been informed of Microsoft’s skills initiative that aims to train five million citizens and provide 27,000 jobs over the next three years.

The president told the visiting Microsoft team that as the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, Nigeria was positioned to play a strategic role in the global technology ecosystem and seek the right partnerships to harness the potential.

He said one of such key partnerships was in the area of capacity building.

He said his administration had shown commitment in providing a conducive environment for investors leading to improved ease of doing business ranking, a proof that the efforts were yielding positive results.

“Our emphasis on the development of our Digital Economy has also positioned the sector as a prominent factor in the Nigerian economy.

“As the fastest-growing sector of the Nigerian economy in 2020, the Information and Communications Technology sector played a very important role in supporting our country to exit the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are keen to build on the momentum as we continue to implement our national digital economy policy and strategy, along with other related policies,’’ he said.

Buhari said apart from partnership in the area of skills building, he looked forward to furthering partnerships that would support the digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, with regard to emerging technologies.

“I believe that this meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss how the Nigerian government can support the growth of your business here and how Microsoft can contribute to the growth of our economy through the active support of our policies and programmes,’’ he added.

The president said he launched the Nigerian National Broadband Plan on March 19, 2020, with the aim of expanding broadband access across Nigeria and Microsoft’s connectivity initiative aligns with the plan.

“I believe it would be very useful and mutually beneficial to both Microsoft and Nigeria if your connectivity project is expanded beyond the current four locations in this country.

“Emerging technologies play a key role in digital transformation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a number of indigenous companies have developed very useful solutions.

“We are willing to partner with Microsoft to make Nigeria the epicentre for innovative emerging technology in Africa,’’ he said.

Speaking, Pantami said Microsoft had over 200 Nigerians working for it in the country, and Seattle. He further noted that 320,000 Nigerians had also been trained on digital skills by the technology company.

On his part, Smith, Microsoft vice-executive chairman said the company would keep creating jobs to help build technology that would change the world, noting that the “multi-tasking approach’’ also stretches to digital infrastructure.

“We pledge to train five million people in Nigeria in the future,’’ Smith said, adding, “60,000 people have already enrolled for courses, while 300,000 have completed various courses.’’ NAN