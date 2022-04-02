Tek Experts partner Microsoft to employ more women in tech

For the third year, Tek Experts, a leading global provider of specialised technical support services, and Microsoft are collaborating to recruit more women into technical careers through the Microsoft Leap Programme.

The Microsoft Leap Programme recruits, develops, and trains women for careers in technology. Since 2019, Tek Experts has been supporting the programme in Nigeria, and 28 women have successfully completed the curriculum through classroom training and hands-on projects involving real-life scenarios. This year’s 16-week programme will assist 45 women in three Tek Experts locations: Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tek Experts CEO, Steve Heffron said that Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria were hotspots for untapped technical talent and that Tek Experts is committed to finding and developing this talent to help them reach their full potential.

“We are thrilled to be working with Microsoft to deliver the third cohort of the Microsoft Leap Programme, which will take place across two continents in three countries – Nigeria, Rwanda, and Bulgaria.” This initiative is part of Tek Experts’ commitment to diversity and inclusion. “We will invest in and empower women to develop the skills and knowledge required to launch a successful technical career,” Heffron added.

On the partnership and the programme, Microsoft Nigeria Country Manager, Olatomiwa Williams explained that the partnership with Tek Experts was critical for the Nigerian tech industry and that both companies were excited to continue the relationship. “Microsoft remains dedicated to our mission of empowering every individual and organization on the planet,” Williams said.

Tek Experts is a global leader in providing technical support and services on behalf of the world’s largest technology companies. Tek Experts has a reputation for deep technical expertise and capabilities as a seamless extension of their clients, with 5,000 employees spread across seven global offices.