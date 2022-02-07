Buhari urges African leaders to make military coup unattractive

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to provide visionary leadership, meet the needs of the people and strengthen institutions, as a disincentive to military coups in the continent.

The Nigerian leader who gave the charge while interacting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Sunday in Addis Ababa, added that African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters to the needs of the people, and effectively strengthens institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

President Buhari commended the efforts of the prime minister in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

“You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make the desired impact, especially in maintaining peace.”

He, therefore, urged the Ethiopian leader to stay focused on keeping the country together, in spite of the difficulties, assuring that Nigeria will continue to support efforts in peaceful co-existence and unity.

The President said Ahmed has provided strong leadership for the country, encouraging him to sustain the good work in ensuring even development.

On his part, the Ethiopian Prime Minister thanked President Buhari for support to his country over the years, on national and personal endeavours, particularly in encouraging unity and stability.

Ahmed noted that the African continent had been slow in growth due to conflicts, adding that the larger economies like Nigeria and Ethiopia should provide the leadership that will deepen progress and prosperity on the continent.

The prime minister said the resurgence of coups on the continent could further weaken institutions and reverse the gains of democracy. He appreciated President Buhari for his position on zero tolerance for military interference in governance.

Ahmed said collective and visionary leadership will move Africa forward.