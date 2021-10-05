BusinessDay
Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

Omo-Agege made this known when he presided over Senate Tuesday’s plenary.

The president had earlier on Tuesday, presented a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for approval.

The revised MTEF/FSP provides the basic structure for the estimates and assumptions that underline the annual budget.

