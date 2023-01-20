Buhari to inaugurate Lagos Blue Line rail, Lekki Deep Seaport, others on Monday, Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Lagos for a two-day official visit between Monday, January 23 and Tuesday 24, 2023 to inaugurate a few key projects delivered by the Lagos State government.

Among the projects billed for commissioning by the president are the Lekki Deep Sea Port; 32-metric tonnes per hour Lagos Rice Mill, at Imota, Ikorodu; 18.75km six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction Epe Expressway; John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the long expected Lagos Blue Line rail system.

Buhari will commission a private sector project- MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, at a press conference on Friday, Lagos was fully prepared and ready to receive the president.

Giving the details of the expected visit, Omotosho said that Buhari will arrive in Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, top government officials and dignitaries.

“There will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest seaport in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the president, the governor and other guests.”

Speaking further Omotosho said that Buhari will drive through and commissioned the Eleko Junction to Epe road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

On the second day (Tuesday) of the visit, the president, according to the commissioner, will commission the MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa .

“He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning.

“The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the president an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, the president will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail project at Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, the president will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back before departing Lagos.”

“As you are well aware, this will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Sanwo-Olu in May, 2019.

“Although Mr. Governor has hosted the president during some of his visits to Lagos, next week’s visit by President Buhari will be one with a difference. It is a visit where the president will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand and commission these life-changing and people-oriented projects undertaken by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration”, Omotosho added.