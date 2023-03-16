Buhari sees biz facilitation law aiding private sector growth

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday expressed the belief that the recently signed Business Facilitation Law will enhance private sector growth and contribution to the Nigerian economy.

Buhari also said that for any economy to grow and create jobs, an equally vibrant and successful small and medium enterprise (SME) sector was also needed.

The president, speaking at the State House, Abuja, when he received the governing council and members of the Institute of Directors (IoD), led by its president and chairman, Ije Jidenma, said his administration has done much to aid the SME sector

According to him, “This administration has, despite the difficult times brought upon us by a variety of external shocks, done much to ensure the survival and development of MSMEs.

“I was particularly interested to learn that you not only cater to large corporates but are aware that for any economy to grow and create jobs, we need an equally vibrant and successful small and medium enterprise sector.

“It is also my pleasure to share with you that your visit comes just a month after I signed into law the Business Facilitation Bill which eases various constraints for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). I am confident that this act will go some way in improving our business environment, especially for the MSMEs,” the president said.

Buhari, who congratulated the IoD on its 40 years of existence, also acknowledged its commitment to nation-building and the value of transparency and good business ethics.

He urged all stakeholders to recognise the noble roles that the institute could play in the provision of the support base for the development of the economy.

“Let me congratulate the institute on attaining this important milestone of 40 years. This is a proud moment not just for the institute, but for the nation as it signifies your commitment towards the objective of improved corporate governance, ethical business practices, improved corporate governance and transparency.

“These values are not just important pillars in the private sphere. They are also the keys to success in governance in the public sector, where the people have handed to us in trust, the responsibility to lead, guide and protect them.

“As our economy and conversely our private sector continues to grow and evolve, it behoves all stakeholders to recognise that such a resourceful institution not only exists but is equipped and capable of providing the necessary support and development for the country.”

Jidenma, in her remarks, noted that the reforms executed in various sectors of the economy in the past eight years have increased expectations on the performance of business leaders and boards of public sector organisations.