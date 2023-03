Jobrole unveils flexible human resources plan to deepen SME growth

Jobrole Consulting, a frontline talent management company, has unveiled a flexible human resources plan aimed to deepen the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The product, known as Jobrole Flexi HR Plan, is designed to accelerate the activities of SMEs, assist small business owners in navigating common HR challenges while focusing on core business operations, and also to ensure high business performance.

“We are excited to introduce Jobrole Flexi HR Plan to the Nigerian SME market. This is an outsourced HR management solution that assists start-ups and other small-to-medium-sized businesses in reducing operational issues such as staff identity risks,” . Chigbo Okeke, Director, Strategy and New Market at Jobrole, said.

“The solution is also designed to assist companies in recruitment turnaround time, hiring costs, and developing HR policies for your organization. These HR activities are vital business functions, strategic to the operational success of all businesses. We help our clients carry out these tasks and get them done without a hitch, while they face their core business operations,” he said

Okeke added that “Nigerian small businesses must prioritize building a comprehensive human resources programme into the company’s overall business strategy.” This, he said, was critical to increasing their bottom line and capable of strengthening their organization’s competitive advantage.

Readd also: IBPLC dangles $3,000 incentive to boost inclusion in Nigeria’s tech space

Some Flexi HR deliverables include staff recruitment, onboarding and documentation, employee background checks, performance management, payroll management, and HR policy development.

He noted further that the essence of Jobrole’s Flexi HR plan was to justify that people were a strategic resource for every business. No matter how large or small a business is, there is always a need to use effective HR strategic planning techniques to manage the company’s resources and minimize human resources issues.

Okeke, therefore, advises small business owners in Nigeria to consider that HR role was key to their operations. “With the changing nature of the work environment in recent years, it is now very clear that the role of HR is very significant for small and bigger businesses. This is because the value one or a few employees add to the business’s performance is quite significant and immeasurable,” he said.

Flexi HR Plan is an integrated human resources and business solution designed to meet the administrative needs of Nigerian small businesses and help them grow from sole proprietorships to flourishing organizations with select employees and clientele lists.

This introductory product originated from Jobrole Consulting Limited, a talent management company that offers innovative talent and business solutions to drive performance and acceleration.