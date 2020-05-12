Buhari seeks Senate’s approval to appoint 42 career ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking confirmation for the appointment of 42 Career Ambassadors-Designate.

The President’s request was contained in a letter dated 6th May 2020 and addressed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari stated: “In accordance to Section 171 (1)(2)(c) and Sub-section (4) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted forty-two names of nominees as Career Ambassadors-designate.”

The letter was, however, read in plenary on Tuesday by Lawan, who directed it to the Senate Committee on foreign affairs for further legislative action.

The nominees are: C.O. Nwachukwu (Abia); A. Kefas (Adamawa); R.U Brown (Akwa Ibom); G.A Odudigbo (Anambra); O.C Onowu (Anambra); Y.S. Suleiman (Bauchi); E.S. Agbana (Bayelsa); B.B.M. Okoyen (Bayelsa); G.M. Okoko (Benue).

Also nominated are: A.M. Garba (Borno); M.I. Bashir (Borno); M.O. Abam (Cross River); A.E. Allotey (Cross River); G. E. Edokpa (Edo); A. N. Madubuike (Enugu); Adamu Lamuwa (Gombe); Mr. Innocent A. Iwejuo (Imo); M. S. Abubakar (Jigawa); Y. A. Ahmed (Jigawa); S. D. Umar (Kaduna); A. Sule (Kano); G. Y. Hamza (Kano).

Others are: N. Rimi (Katsina); L. S. Ahmed-Remawa (Katsina); M. Manu (Kebbi); l. R. Ocheni (Kogi); l. A. Yusuf (Kogi); M. Abdulraheem (Kwara); W. A. Adedeji (Lagos); A. U. Ogah (Nasarawa); A. A. Musa (Niger); N. A. Kolo (Niger); S.O. Olaniyan (Ogun).

They also include: A. R. Adejola (Ogun); O. E. Awe (Ondo); O. O. Aluko (Osun); I. A. Alatishe (Osun); V. A. Adeleke (Oyo); M. S. Adamu (Plateau); l. N. Charles (Rivers); Z M. lfu (Taraba) and B. B. Hamman (Yobe).