President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to approve the legalisation and institutionalisation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in Nigeria.

The president also forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking approval for the creation of 10 new national parks across the country.

Buhari, on the social investment programme, urged the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

He explained in the letter read in plenary by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan that consideration and passage of the bill will provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria”, he said.

On the national parks, the president in another letter also read in plenary by Lawan, sought for concurrence of the Senate to National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for the establishment of 10 new national parks across the country.

The president, in two other separate letters, requested the consideration and passage of the National Library Establishment Bill 2022.

The proposed law, according to him, will provide the legal framework for maintenance of the National Library of Nigeria in line with global practices.

The president also in another letter, asked the lawmakers to consider and pass an executive bill on Federal Produce Inspection Service (FPIS).