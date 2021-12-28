Buhari says Tutu’s death leaves global integrity void

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans and the global Christian body, particularly Anglican Communion, over passing of Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus, who passed on at the age of 90, years, on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The President, in a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adelina, believes the death of the iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist, further creates a void in a world in dire need of wisdom and integrity.

The 1984 Nobel Peace Prize Winner, was known for his courage and sound reasoning and Human Rights advocacy, in the days of the dreaded Apartheid regime in South Africa.

President Buhari affirmed the noble roles by the renowned Cleric, as a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader.

Desmond Tutu earned global respect through the historic roles he played in the fight against apartheid, enduring physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile.

His commitments to the anti Apartheid struggle took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance.

Under President Nelson Mandela, Tutu is noted for the roles he also played in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which provided healing and direction for his country and the world.

President Buhari commiserated with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality, the Tutu family, board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

He also commiserated with the Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, urging solace that the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works, and inspirational quotes will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy, and good governance.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Tutu, whose life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.