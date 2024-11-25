Buhari removed Justice Onnoghen to carry out electoral mischief – Clark

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Onnoghen.

Edwin Clark, leader of the Ijaw nation, has alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari and Abubakar Malami, former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, humiliated former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to carry out electoral mischief in 2019 election.

Clark stated this in a letter addressed to the Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, chief justice of Nigeria, on Sunday, where he urged President Tinubu’s government not to allow sacred cows to exist in Nigeria.

“As for the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in his own case, ‘a Daniel has come to judgment’. I knew he was not fairly treated; he was oppressed and humiliated by President Muhammadu Buhari and his Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“At this juncture, let me say this: President Tinubu’s government must not allow sacred cows to exist in Nigeria, no matter whose ox is gored. There is no one who is above the law in his own country. A president of a country is just one of the ordinary members in the country, but once elected, enjoys immunity. There is nowhere therefore in the constitution or any legal document where it is stated that immunity is for life.”

The Ijaw leader said corrupt Nigerian presidents are accusing their successors of corruption without looking back at what they themselves stole while in office, noting that “no one dares to touch them.”

“Perhaps, it is an irony of fate for the former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was one of the Supreme Court Justices whose judgment favored President Muhammadu Buhari in his presidential election case in the Supreme Court in 2011.

“He (Buhari) allowed him to rise to the post of CJN but he saw that, that was not good enough for him because if Justice Onnoghen was to remain the CJN, the mess and mischievous things they wanted to carry out during the presidential election in 2019, Justice Onnoghen would not accept it and the best thing was to remove him, and this was the secret plan between President Buhari and his Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

“The show of shame that took place at the time was so disgraceful, callous, unjust and so barbaric that instead the President of Nigeria, who swore to an oath of office that he would maintain security and welfare of Nigerians, chose to stoop so low in order to humiliate a fellow Nigerian because he wanted to be President of Nigeria at all costs for a second term. It is a shame which Nigeria has just recovered from,” he noted.

“I am, therefore, very happy to have read that both the judiciary, particularly the Court of Appeal and the former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, have come to an amicable settlement, and I wholeheartedly congratulate him for passing out the ordeal he was subjected to by the former President, and I pray God will protect him and for him to always have the courage to fight for his right because Nigeria belongs to all of us and we are all equal citizens,” Clark said.

