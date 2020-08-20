Buhari reappoints Niger Delta Power Holding MD, Ugbo for another 4years

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

He also approved the reappointments of Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors. This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four (4) years.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, said the President also approved the expansion of board by three (3) additional directors.

The statement noted that this development is expected to make the agency more effective and efficient in the coverage of the company’s areas of activity.