Buhari reappoints heads of JAMB, other education agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, following the expiration of their tenure, July 31st.

The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August 2021.

According to a statement on Friday signed by Ben Bem Goong, director, Press, and Public Affairs, ministry of education, the reappointment is based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu.

Buhari reappointed Hamid Bobboyi as executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.

It will be recalled that the President had earlier approved the reappointment of Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

To give further boost mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Promise Mebine as the director/chief executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from 17th August 2021.