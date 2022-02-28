Buhari reaffirms commitment to private sector partnership

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the private sector in driving economic growth in Nigeria post-pandemic.

Buhari said this February 25 while declaring open the 2022 Kaduna International Trade Fair (43rd edition) organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

Represented by Niyi Adebayo, minister of trade and investment, he said the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange, and investment inflows have exposed the need to urgently reconsider and modify the thinking on investment led by comparative advantage only, in order to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security.

“Our need to drive job-intensive economic growth means that we have to enable investment in areas with high potential for job creation and reducing the demand for foreign exchange,” he said.

The president also commended the activities of the Dangote group as well as its president Aliko Dangote for contributing a significant quota to the country’s economy through huge investments and philanthropic activities in the country.

Nasir, el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State also commended the Dangote group, noting that the conglomerate is a major sponsor of the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

He described Dangote as a friend of the country by virtue of its contribution to the Nigerian economy, support to government, and social interventions.

The governor, who was represented by Kabiru Mato, commissioner for business, innovation, and technology, said the state has created friendly policies to woo local and foreign investors.

“Kaduna State government is creating the enabling environment for private sector investors like Dangote to come and invest, already the Dangote Industries Limited has the largest stake in the Dangote Peugeot Automobile located in Kaduna,” he said.

He said just like Dangote, the fair would provide opportunities for companies to showcase their products to boost the state’s economy.

Suleiman Aliyu, president, KADCCIMA said the theme of the fair “Re-strategizing Nigeria’s economy for global competitiveness” is anchored on the need to focus attention on the efforts of the Nigerian government in revamping the dwindling fortunes of the economy in a way that will be in a good position to compete favourably with its peers in the world.

“As businesses gradually come to terms with the norm brought about by COVID-19, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce found it compelling to reflect, exchange views, synergize and above all strategize on the best way forward to diversify and strengthen our economy, particularly in the light of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the combined effect of our domestic fiscal and exchange rate policies,” he said.