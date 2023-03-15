Buhari presides over FEC meeting, swears-in ICPC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over meeting if the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The President also swore in seven new board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the Council Chambers of the Stare House, Abuja.

The new ICPC members are Adamu Bello, Hanatu Mohammed, Olubukola Balogun, Samuel Igwedibia, Abdullahi Saidu, Yahaya Dauda and Grace Nkechinyere.

Sources in the presidential villa revealed to BusinessDay that the President who is gradually winding down his activities as President of Nigeria, is using the FEC meeting to review ongoing projects which his administration promised to complete and handover before May 29, 2023.

The projects include the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Abuja- Kaduna- Kano road, as well as the Abuja-Maradi rail and other ongoing projects, which his administration had promised to commission before handing over to the incoming administration on the May 29, 2023.

The President had also promised to deliver on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries before handing over on May 29th.

Other projects include the 2nd Niger bridge and the 2023 National Population Census.