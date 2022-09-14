Buhari presides over FEC meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

The meeting is to review preparations of the 2023 budget, ahead of its presentation to the National Assembly, anytime from now, BusinessDay gathered.

Rationalization in the federal Civil Service, 2023 national population Census and the general election coming up in February and March next year will top items for consideration, as the Cabinet roll out policy directions for the 2023 fiscal year.

The meeting which is being attended physically by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Others include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Health, Olorunibe Mamora, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mongonu

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending the meeting virtually.