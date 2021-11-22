Buhari pledges support for Africa First Ladies, as Aisha Buhari is elected President

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday in Abuja pledged support to the resolutions of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) aimed at promoting peace and development in the continent.

This is as Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari was unanimously elected President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), at the Executive Session of the 9th General Assembly, in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM, the President also urged African leaders and other stakeholders to support the women in realising their core objective of building a peaceful society.

The Nigerian leader expressed concern that peace has become an elusive subject that affects development in many regions of Africa.

”The activities of insurgents and bandits have led to more widespread displacement and poverty.

”It is not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace. Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you are in a better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary.

”Indeed, I’m happy to know that your forum has been working towards promoting peaceful coexistence within the continent in so many ways,” he said.

President Buhari, who congratulated the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for acquiring a piece of land on behalf of all First Ladies for the development of a secretariat for the Mission in Abuja, commended her roles in enhancing peace amongst the First Ladies.

”It gladdens my heart to know that when completed the secretariat will serve several purposes including creating employment opportunities as well as generating income for sustainability,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Aisha Buhari pledged to execute her new responsibility with total commitment, urging her colleagues to work in unison towards a glorious destiny for Africa.

”With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the incoming 9th President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”I want to sincerely thank all my colleagues for your continuous support and understanding and for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

”I pledge to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance with the Missions laid down regulations.

”Your Excellences, Gentlemen of the Press, as you are aware, the task before us is a collective commitment hence the cooperation of all us is needed for the overall success of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”On my own part, I assure you that I will discharge the affairs of my office with honesty, dedication and inclusivity.

”My dear colleagues as we conclude this Summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited.

”Let us commit ourselves to working together towards achieving a glorious destiny for all Africans,” she said.