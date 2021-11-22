Why Buhari must declare bandits, others terrorists – Cleric

James Owoyemi, the president and general overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare as terrorists all groups unleashing havoc on communities in the northern part of the country.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the 56th annual general convention of the Church, Owoyemi noted that any group that engaged in the killing of innocent people and displacing several citizens could not be better described than terrorists.

He said, “I think we need to look at what is terrorism and who are terrorists. And the answer is that somebody that does not consider life, somebody that does not have respect for life, that does not value life is called a terrorist.

“Whoever that is engaged in such act even without declaring him as terrorist, he is a terrorist already. Somebody that does not value life is a terrorist. So, people that are calling for that, I think they are calling for the right thing.”

The cleric, however, said he believed that God will soon take away all these bandits and terrorists in the country.

Speaking on their ongoing annual convention, Owoyemi said, it was a gathering where they pray for the country with a theme, “Good Shepherd” saying “we have people from different places that do attend the convention in order to receive from God”.