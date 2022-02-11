Buhari orders NNPC to enforce sanctions on imported dirty fuel

As Nigerians begin action to unravel factors that led to the importation of dirty petrol into the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday formally directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC and relevant government agencies to enforce necessary legal provisions on the issue.

The President, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu,, the presidential spokesman, said the order became necessary as government moves to ensure that the producers and providers of consumable goods are held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

The President’s directives which is in reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, means that

the defaulting importers and producers of the methanol blended Premium Motor Spirit (PMS),will be made to fully remediate the cost of importation and other consequences.

Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has already put defaulting importers of the Premium Motor Spirit PMS, on notice for remedial action.

The NNPC had revealed that there were emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

The organization also revealed that the petrol was imported by “MRS — MT Bow Pioneer, at LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium and Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium —- MT Tom Hilde —- LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium”

Others fingered by the NNPC include Oando — MT Elka Apollon — LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium and Duke Oil —– MT Nord Gainer —-LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium.

The statement revealed that President Buhari directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

The President therefore directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.