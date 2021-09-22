Buhari nominates board members for EFCC, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday submitted the names of nominees for various positions in some federal agencies, to the Senate for confirmation.

Among the nominations are secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), chairman, chief executive and executive commissioners for the Upstream Regulatory Commission, and chairman, chief executive and executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Buhari in a letter addressed to president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the nominations were in accordance with the provisions of the different laws governing the establishments.

Nominees for the EFCC board are George Abang Ekpungu, secretary of the commission, (Cross River); Lukman Muhammed, (Edo); Anumba Adaeze, (Enugu); Kola Raheem Adesina, (Kwara); and Yahaya Muhammad, (Yobe).

For the Upstream Regulatory Commission, Buhari nominated Isa Ibrahim Modibbo as chairman; Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive; Hassan Gambo, executive commissioner, finance and accounts; and Rose Ndong as executive commissioner, exploration and acreage management.

Also, chairman nominee of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is Idaere Gogo Ogan; Sarki Auwalu, chief executive; Abiodun Adeniji, executive director, finance and accounts; and Ogbugo Ukoha, executive director, distributions systems, storage and retail infrastructure.

President Buhari urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees in an expeditious manner.