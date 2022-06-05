Buhari mourns victims of Owo Catholic Church shooting

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

Some unknown gunmen were said to have invaded the Church in the sleepy town of Owo, in the early hours of Sunday morning while carrying out their religious obligations

The President said only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

President Buhari while mourning the dead, also condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State.

He also charged emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.

The shooting took the otherwise quiet town by surprise, as no fewer than 50 members of the congregation were confirmed dead, while other are said to be receiving treatments in hospitals in Owo.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President says.