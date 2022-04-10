Buhari hails Dangote at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, joined family and friends to celebrate the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement on Sunday by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, the President commended Dangote for his visionary management style that has continued to redefine the livelihood of Nigerians.

Aliko Dangote is one of the very few Nigerians to be conferred with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, a title specially reserved for Nigeria’s Vice Presidents

Dangote was conferred with the second highest national honour award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, by former President Goodluck Jonathan “ for his contributions to Nigeria’s greatness”

Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, who served as a member of the Jonathan’s National Economic Management Team, NEMT, became the first Nigerian non-politician or political appointee to bag the prestigious honour.

The globally acclaimed Nigerian business magnate, an industrial conglomerate and the wealthiest person in Africa, has an estimated net worth of US$14 billion as of March 2022.

The billionaire businessman was born on the 10th of April, 1957, in Kano state to a wealthy Hausa Muslim family, in Kano.

President Buhari, in the statement, said he was sharing in the memorable occasion with the Dangote Group, which includes management and members of staff, and the many visionary leaders that daily redefine the livelihood of Nigerians for the better, and drive competitiveness in the economy with clear ranking of excellence in provision of goods and services.

As Dangote turns 65, President Buhari affirms the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name.

“More recently, his dynamism in buoying the economy through heavy investments in building Africa’s largest refinery, fertiliser manufacturing company, and cement factories.

President Buhari appreciates the patriotism, simplicity and wisdom that Dangote has consistently displayed, making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority, while setting example for many that charity truly begins from home.

The President also wished him greater service to God, country, and humanity.