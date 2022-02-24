Buhari, Gowon seek involvement of intellectuals in governance

President Muhamadu Buhari has called on intellectuals, people with experience and vision to be involved in politics and governance to drive policies that could engender national development.

Buhari stated this at a public presentation of a book; ‘Unfinished Greatness: Envision a New Nigeria’, authored by the governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi in Abuja on Thursday.

The president, represented by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, observed that politicking without a vision can become extremely unproductive for a country that needs to move forward.

He said it was a combination of people of vision, intellect and practice, experience, records of achievement in public service, that are qualified for leadership.

“Fayemi was minister for mines and steel development and he was a trailblazer because he brought into that office vision, energy and commitment. Fayemi was part of the team that brought President Buhari to power and was part of the transition from the previous government to the present one.

“It is important that this book should be read, this book should be praticalised, this book should serve as a pointer. Obviously, we want to congratulate Dr. Fayemi for being another trailblazer, not only in the ministry of mines and steel development but also in the governance of this country,” Gambari said.

Former head of state and chairman of the occasion, Yakubu Gowon commended Fayemi for being an intellectual in politics and governance and sparing time to write a book reminding Nigerians that there is still ‘unfinished greatness’.

Gowon said the book addressed two major issues in the country which are the question of why Nigeria with all her potentials has not attained greatness, and the leadership, adding that Nigeria needs leadership that can make her diversity work, eradicate poverty and make democracy work.

“This country has a lot to make it the perfect country that we all love. I like you all to leave here believing that you can contribute to making it greater than what it is today. This will have been improving from independence to today. Nigeria has to continue to exist as a nation that we are all proud of,” he advised.

Speaking on behalf of governors, Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano State said it was always important for intellectuals to take an active role in politics because they are always great thinkers who make good forecasts, analyse conflicting issues and find out the areas of convergence and the areas for divergence.

“In politics, in governance, there is always conflicting variables. Some people are advocating that governance should only be for intellectuals, but it is contrary to bureaucrats, but we have seen how important it is,” he said.

The author of the book, Governor Kayode said his book underpinned the approach of seeking to build on Nigeria’s many gains as a country and a people whilst recognising and engaging her contemporary difficulties.

“I want to be clear. We are faced with a conjuncture of complex and uncommon challenges which must be confronted openly, head-on, and purposefully, rather than being denied, swept under the carpet, or simply wished away. In courageously admitting to and seeking ways to redress the challenges, however, it is important to remember that we come from somewhere, and in the journey we embarked upon as a country, we have scored some wins, and a web of interdependency bind us ever closer together.

“This reality should serve to condition and modulate our responses to the real challenges we face not with a view to throwing the baby out with the bathwater but in a determined effort to filter the bathwater so that it is purged of the impurities that could discomfort the baby,” he stated.