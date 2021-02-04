Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure by 3 months

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Adamu was due to retire from the police last Monday, having spent the maximum 35 years in service.

But Minister of Police Affairs Mohammad Dingyadi on Thursday announced an extension to the IGP’s tenure, saying the extension would be for three months.

The minister, speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the extension had become necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor to Adamu.