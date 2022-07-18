Buhari did not receive any reports on Muslim- Muslim ticket – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday, described as false, a claim by an online media that President Muhammadu Buhari was warned in the political Implications of a Muslim – Muslim ticket.

The report had claimed that the Department of State Security ( DSS) had alerted the President on the negative socio- political implications before the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, made the announcement.

It will be recalled that the choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket, announced on Sunday by the APC Presidential flag bearer, for the 2023 Presidential election, Bola Tinubu has continued to elicit reactions across the country, with some of the party chieftains resigning their membership of the party in protests.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, described the report as “ false” and urged well meaning Nigerians to ignore it.

Shehu, in a two paragraph statement, said” We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “ This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”