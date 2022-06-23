Buhari congratulates Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, new board chairman of Odua Group

President Mohammed Buhari has congratulated Otunba Bimbo Ashiru on his appointment as the new Board Chairman of Odua Group, a conglomerate owned by the governments of the six southwest states.

On the official Twitter handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident, the President not only congratulated him but linked his emergence as the new Board Chairman as an endorsement of his intellectual ability and his result-oriented style of leadership.

“President @MBuhari felicitates with Marketing and Strategic Management Expert, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, on his appointment as Board Chairman of Odua Group, a conglomerate owned by governments of South-west States,” the twit read.

“The President opines that Ashiru’s emergence is a vote of confidence in his track record as a banker of repute, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, among others.” He continued, stating how much trust his track record played in his appointment.

The president, however, advised the new chairman, who is not new to challenges, to deploy his wealth of experience gathered in the private and public sectors, especially in banking, to drive Odua Group to greater heights.

“He charges the new Chairman to deploy his wealth of experience garnered over decades to take Odua Group to higher heights, and justify the nod given to him by the Board of Directors.”

“Recalling that the former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State was named Commissioner of the Year during his time in office, President Buhari charges Ashiru to replicate the feat in his new assignment” and “do all those who have reposed confidence in him proud.”

“The President extends his congratulations to the immediate and extended Ashiru family, as well as to their friends and well-wishers,” he concluded.

Who is Odua Group

Odua Group, also known as Odu’a Investment Company Limited, was founded in 1976 with a holding interest in printing and publishing, real estate, equipment leasing, food and beverages, agriculture and agribusiness, construction and manufacturing, hospitality, financial services, and oil & gas.

The company is also making considerable headway in other key sectors such as energy, logistics, health care, and ICT/digital telecommunications for potential focus to enable the achievement of its strategic objectives.

With a resilient management that has capitalised on profit-making and value-adding opportunities, the company’s profit before tax increased by 149.8 percent from N3.75 billion in 2020 to N9.37 billion in 2021, as recently presented at its 40th AGM meeting.

Its operational headquarter is at the Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State.