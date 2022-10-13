Buhari confers national honour on Lekki Gardens’ CEO

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award to Richard Nyong, chief executive officer of Lekki Gardens Estate alongside other notable Nigerians.

Nyong was among the personalities recognised by Mr. President on Tuesday in Abuja for their hard work and selfless service to the development and growth of the nation at large.

According to the presidency, national honour was intended to recognise patriotic citizens who have gone out of their way to create opportunities for the people around them.

The awardees, BusinessDay understands, had through hard work, determination, impact, and commitment proven to be a valued legacy that is worthy of national recognition.

Nyong’s visionary leadership and outstanding service to the nation have helped in paving a path for the limelight to find him. He has contributed a huge quota for the nation by creating limitless opportunities for individuals in the real estate sector by making housing more affordable to Nigerians.

Other notable individuals who also received awards include Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin; David Nweze Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State; Oluseyi Oduntan, the former managing director of Honeywell Group, and Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retired), the former Chief of Army Staff among others.