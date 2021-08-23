Buhari commends Itsekiri nation for successful installation of new Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the peaceful co-existence between the Itsekiri nation and her neighbours insisting that such cooperation should be maintained at all times.

The President who spoke through the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-agege, at the installation of the new Olu of Warri His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, yesterday, at Ode-Itsekiri, urged the monarch to sustain the existing peaceful disposition of the past Olu.

Senator Omo-Agege, with whom were other dignitaries, including the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the President is highly delighted over the crowning of the new Itsekiri monarch who he described as a bridge-builder.

“As a young man who will role over the good people, I believe you are blessed, even as we look forward to a new dawn in the Warri Kingdom,” stressed the President and prayed for the successful and peaceful reign of the king.

The Senator on his own enjoined all Itsekiri to join hands with the young and dynamic ruler, who will further take them to the promised land.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Ovie Agas, extolled the virtues of Itsekiri Nation, maintaining that the people have always rallied around their monarch.

He charged them not to deviate from the set objective of living peacefully with their neighbours.

“I further urged you to remain focus and be proud of your rich cultural heritage and it is this system that makes Nigerians hold the Itsekiri Nation in high esteem,” added the Governor.

While appreciating the efforts of the late Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ikenwoli, for the way he united both the Itsekiris and their neighbour, the Governor, therefore, urged the new king to extend the same hand of fellowship to and sundry in other to move the Kingdom forward.

The monarch in his speech promised to harmonize all the levels of diversity, hitherto being experienced in the Kingdom, adding “Itsekiri have always been united and do with speak with one.”

He commended President Buhari, the state Governor and all the state and national assembly members for their hard work in piloting the affairs of the country well.

“In this wise, I want to praise my late uncle, late Ikenwoli, who I know was a very good man who had always canvassed the peaceful co-existence of the Itsekiris and their neighbours,” he said, insisting that he will build on that structure.

The monarch also commended some notable chiefs, who stood by him during his trying moments and advised them to always remain resolute at all times.