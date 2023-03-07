Buhari charges warring Chadian groups on patriotism

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on leaders of the various Chadian political factions to show restraint and patriotism by immersing themselves in the ongoing transition to democracy in their country.

Speaking to the country’s transition President and Head of Government, Mehmet Deby-Itno when he visited him on the sidelines of the UN programme in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, President Buhari said: “I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind.

“I sympathise with you, not only as a youth but due to the position of some of the groups operating outside the country, including Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father. I am really reduced to praying on this matter. Other groups who think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure their own country.”

President Buhari thanked the Chadian leader for the visit, giving assurances that, “as a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or any other matter.”

President Deby-Itno had earlier stated that he had come to thank the president for the support he provides him and his country as they undertake the ongoing transition to democracy, which he said is going well.

The Chadian leader who wished President Buhari long life, also congratulated him on the ongoing democratic process in Nigeria, adding that “we hope we will continue to see you even after your departure from office.”