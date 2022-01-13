Buhari charges EFCC board to strengthen war against financial crimes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged the governing board of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to help expedite the execution of the statutory functions of the EFCC and strengthen the fight against financial crimes.

The EFCC had for more than six years operated without a board, with the former acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, leading a one-man management board.

The President who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the new board has to put in their “best to combat financial and economic crimes in the country.”

Recall that Senate had on the 5th of October, 2021 confirmed the nominations of Secretary of the Commission and Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as sent by President in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Under its enabling laws, the EFCC is empowered to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes, as well as fight terrorism.

The President noted that “Governing Boards are creations of the enabling statutes of the various institutions, with the main responsibility for giving policy direction to management, in order to contribute towards the developmental goals of the government.

Read also: EFCC Probes unnamed State Governor for cashing N60bn in 6 years

“This presupposes that the management should be allowed to execute its day-to-day activities without undue interference by the Board.”

He urged the board to ensure that all hands are on deck to generate robust policy initiatives that will help this administration achieve its fight against corruption and revamp the economy.

“Similarly, in carrying out your responsibility as Board Members, you must also eschew corruption totally as Government will not hesitate to sanction all infractions”

The new board headed by AbdulRasheed Bawa as Executive Chairman, replaced the Ibrahim Magu-led one-man interim board which was sacked in February, 2021.

The board has Luqman Muhammad, Anumba Adaeze, Kola Adesina, Yahaya Muhammad, as members.

The board also has institutional representatives, including Haruna Koko, representing the Department of State Services, Reginald Karawusa, Security and Exchange Commission, Pius Agboola, National Insurance Commission, Salisu Abdu, Nigeria Communication Commission, and Nwakaego Nwajei, representing the Nigerian Postal Service.

Others include Justine Nadiya, Corporate Affairs Commission! U.G Mohammed, Nigeria Customs Services, Muhammed Muhammed, Nigeria Immigration Services! Umar Sanda, Nigeria Police Force, and Emmanuel Naman, National Intelligence Agency.

Ibrahim Abdul was named as representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gabriel Christopher, Federal Ministry of Finance! Adamu Shaibu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs! Jeremiah Abue, Central Bank of Nigeria, Galadima Gana, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Representative of Ministry of Justice, and George Ekpungu, who serves as Secretary to the Commission.

The Chairman who in his remarks, assured that the board will spearhead the policy direction to help fight financial crimes in this country.