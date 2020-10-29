Buhari calls Oba of Lagos, as Monarch turns 77

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday called and spoke on phone with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde.

Presidential Media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the President used the occasion to” convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Lagos ruler on the occasion of his 77th birthday.”

“He also commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the losses of life and property in Lagos.

“The President recalled his long association and friendship with the Oba and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos state and nation as a whole”

The Monarch was rescued from his home by some military officers as the rampaging youths stormed his residence in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

President Buhari, also on Thursday evening spoke with Marc Kabore, the President of Burkina Faso to commiserate with him and the nation following the demise of the President’s 90 year old father, Charles Kabore.

Buhari described late Kabore as an outstanding leader who cared for all, adding that “His life was devoted towards the progress of the Burkinabe nation and its people.

“I am deeply pained and saddened to hear of the death of your beloved and respected father”

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, please accept our heartfelt condolences. May God repose his soul,” said the President.

The deceased was a distinguished Burkinabe, who served as Minister of Finance in the 60s, board member of the country’s Central Bank and at one time, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).

Buhari prayed that God give the President, his family and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.