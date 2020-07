Buhari asks Senate to approve 42 ambassadorial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate the nomination of 42 ambassadorial nominees.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read in plenary.

According to Buhari, his request is in accordance with Section 171 (1)(2)(c) and Sub-section 4 of the 1999 constitution.

One of the nominees from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was appointed as career ambassador, while the rest are non-career nominees.

Some of the non-career ambassadoial nominees include, a former minister, Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Debo Adesina (Oyo), Dare Sunday-Awoniyi (Kogi), among others.

The non-carreer ambasadors are: Umar Sulieman (Adamawa), L. S Mandama, (Adamawa) Oboro Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Abubakar Siyi (Bauchi) Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa) Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue) Paul Adikwu (Benue) Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Borno)

Bwala Bukar (Borno).

Others are Monique Ekpong (Cross River),Oma Djebah(Delta), Ominyi Eze (Ebonyi) Yamah Musa (Edo), C. O Ugwu (Enugu) Hajara Salim (Gombe), Obiezu Chinyerem (Imo) Ali Magashi (Jigawa) M. A Markarfi (Kaduna) Hamisu Takalmawa (Kano) Jazuli Gadalanci (Kano) Amina Kurawa (Kano),Yahaya Lawal (Katsina).

Also nominated are : Dare Sunday Awoniyi, (Kogi), Ibrahim Laaro (Kwara) Abioye Bello (Kwara), Zara Umar (Kwara) Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Henry Omaku (Nasarawa),Sarafa Isola (Ogun) Nimi Akinkube (Ondo) and Adejaba Bello (Osun).

Others include Adeshina Alege (Oyo) Debo Adeshina (Oyo), Folakemi Akinyele, (Oyo), Shehu Yibaikwal (Plateau) Maureen Tamuno (Rivers),Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu Hassan (Taraba),

Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) and Abubakar Moriki, (Zamfara) respectively.