Buhari approves suspension of Yunusa Ari

President Muhammadu Buhari has Thursday approved the immediate suspension from office of Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the supplementary election in Adamawa State.

The President, through a statement by the secretary to the government of the Federation, also directed the Inspector General of Police to begin immediate investigation and prosecution of Yunusa Ari if found liable.

The President equally directed the police IG, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, to investigate the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the actions of Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, should be meted out to them.