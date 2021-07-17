Buhari approves N6.25b for ranching in Katsina State

Katsina state is to start the development of a multi-billion Naira ranch, following the approval of N6.25b by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Aminu Masari on Friday announced the approval when he revealed that the state will in the next few days open advertisements for Consultants for the construction of the ranches.

Masari said the state has already received N5b as part payment, adding that the balance will be paid within the next few weeks.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water scheme, which was completed after 29 years of commencement in 1992, the Governor appreciated President Buhari for consistently driving people-oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

Masari noted that Katsina State will lead the way in setting up ranches.

“Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the Governor said.

Governor Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused on meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The Governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.