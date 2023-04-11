Buhari approves FTZ status for Ekiti knowledge zone

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Free Trade Zone status for Ekiti knowledge zone, following the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo on February 22.

The approval was given in a letter to the trade minister signed by Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, titled ‘RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti,Ekiti State’.

“Kindly note that Mr President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m’N;761’ 244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004,” the letter stated.