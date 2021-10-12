Buhari appoints Yakusak as new CEO of NEPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ezra Yakusak as executive director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

”The appointment is with effect from Nov. 27, 2021,” he added.

Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University, was the director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.