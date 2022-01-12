Buhari appoints Gbeleyi as chairman of FMBN

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Ayodeji Gbeleyi, as chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Gbeleyi, a chartered accountant and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) is taking over at a time pensioners who served in the bank that regulates and oversees mortgage institutions in Nigeria are lamenting the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

The financial expert, who was once a commissioner for finance in Lagos State, as well as a player in the aviation sector, replaces Adewale Adeeyo who passed on recently.

The pensioners who recently sent a “ save our souls” message to President Buhari over their 10 years monthly arrears, pleaded with the president to save them from what they described as “enslavement by the managing director of FMBN, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa”.

They also accused the management of the organisation of failing to execute a court judgment obtained in their favour over the pension issue.